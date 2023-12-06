John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE HPF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.90.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
