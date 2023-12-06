John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HPF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.90.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

