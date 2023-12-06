John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HTD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,884. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

