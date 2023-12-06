Boston Family Office LLC Sells 461 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $335.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.15. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $338.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

