Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 252.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 5.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

