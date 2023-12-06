Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,962,000 after buying an additional 393,554 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $219.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

