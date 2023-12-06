American Trust Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,050 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after buying an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,445,229. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

