American Trust Has $868,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

American Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,812,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

