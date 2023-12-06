American Trust Decreases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Trust lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 187,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,636 shares of company stock valued at $67,281,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.