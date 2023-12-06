American Trust Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

American Trust lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in NVR were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,359.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,946.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6,054.21. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,519.05 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

