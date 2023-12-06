Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 286,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

