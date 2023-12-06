American Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

American Trust boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $63.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

