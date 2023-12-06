Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Krispy Kreme has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 92,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,230. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 675,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 708,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after buying an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after buying an additional 192,399 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

