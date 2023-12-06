NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $42.57.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 6 best online and direct marketing retail stocks to invest in
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Ex dividend date vs record date: What’s the difference?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.