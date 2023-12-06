Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EPSN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,677. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
