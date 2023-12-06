Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Financial Contrast

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -17.27% -0.30% -0.24% Consensus Cloud Solutions 21.02% -36.23% 12.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 22 18 0 2.41 Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shopify and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $65.35, indicating a potential downside of 11.09%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.19%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Shopify.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shopify and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $5.60 billion 16.67 -$3.46 billion ($0.91) -80.01 Consensus Cloud Solutions $365.04 million 1.29 $72.71 million $3.88 6.31

Consensus Cloud Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Shopify on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

