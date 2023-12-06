Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 282.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 61,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $562.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSR

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.