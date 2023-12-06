J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Decreased by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of JBHT opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

