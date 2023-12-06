3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

