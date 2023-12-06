Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 129,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 57,303 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,158. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $262.18 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

