Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $25,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $229.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.90. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.