Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 12,225 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MS opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

