Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 702,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $375.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

