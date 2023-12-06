Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,748 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $40,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,874,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $697.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $730.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $652.92 and its 200-day moving average is $647.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.