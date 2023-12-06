Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,556 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

