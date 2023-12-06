Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 126.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SWN opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

