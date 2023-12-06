Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 15,243 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,104,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

