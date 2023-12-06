Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Target were worth $27,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,920.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.04.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.