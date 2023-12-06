Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,110 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,052 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.