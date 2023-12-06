Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $466.67.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

