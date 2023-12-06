Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $818.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.63. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.63%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

