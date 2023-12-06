WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,559 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $121,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5 %

EW opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,190 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,427. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

