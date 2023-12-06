Lbp Am Sa Acquires 3,380 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FDX stock opened at $266.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

