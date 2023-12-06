Lbp Am Sa Sells 30,441 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,441 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

