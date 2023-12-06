Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,190 shares of company stock worth $9,172,427 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5 %

EW opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

