WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,151 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

