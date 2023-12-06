Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average of $148.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

