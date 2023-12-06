Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

