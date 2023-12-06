WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,511 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $238.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $758.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,315. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.