Lbp Am Sa Invests $2.14 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 62,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 424.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $690.46 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $361.62 and a 1-year high of $698.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $574.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

