Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.