Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $11.57

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $12.18. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 202,707 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after buying an additional 2,194,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 1,316,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,578,000 after buying an additional 668,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,228,000 after buying an additional 666,910 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.