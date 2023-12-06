British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.35

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 6463826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

