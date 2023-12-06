Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.03) price target on the stock.

DELT traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 22.75 ($0.29). 58,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,790. The stock has a market cap of £21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -568.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.94. Deltic Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.60 ($1.01).

About Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

