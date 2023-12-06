Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.03) price target on the stock.
Deltic Energy Stock Down 3.2 %
DELT traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 22.75 ($0.29). 58,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,790. The stock has a market cap of £21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -568.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.94. Deltic Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.60 ($1.01).
About Deltic Energy
