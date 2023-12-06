Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Buy

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Up 25.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 767,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,108. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.