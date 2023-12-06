IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,079. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.