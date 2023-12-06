Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.71. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 384,750 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $878.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.