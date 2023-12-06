Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,545 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.64% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,068 shares of company stock valued at $840,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.66 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

