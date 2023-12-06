Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,714 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Unitil by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Unitil by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Unitil by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

