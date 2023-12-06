Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Webster Financial worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 89.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 62,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 56,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.