307,951 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 307,951 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 769,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho raised their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

